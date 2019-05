ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ ఫలితాలపై ప్రియాంకా గాంధీ .. మన శ్రమకు తగ్గ ఫలితం కచ్చితంగా దక్కుతుంది

English summary

Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged party workers to keep their morale high and not get disheartened by “rumours” and exit polls after they predicted a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha election.In an audio message to party workers on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi also asked them to stay alert and cautious and exuded confidence that the hard work put in by the Congress leaders and cadre would bear fruit.“These rumours and exit polls are a ploy to break your confidence. It is all the more important that you stay alert and maintain a constant vigil at strong rooms and counting centres. We are sure our and your hard work will bear fruit,” she said.