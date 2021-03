ఈపీఎఫ్ వడ్డీ రేటు 8.5 శాతంగా కేంద్రం ప్రకటన .. గతేడాది ఉన్న వడ్డీ రేటే యధాతథం

English summary

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has maintained the interest rates on provident fund deposits at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21, the same as was fixed for the last fiscal 2019-20, Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar told. The EPFO central board of trustees ​​had a meeting in Srinagar to decide the interest rates.Last year, in March 2020, the retirement body had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 percent for 2019-20, from 8.65 percent in 2018-19.