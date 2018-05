కర్ణాటక: ఎమ్మెల్యేల గైరాజర్ సాధ్యమేనా, అసెంబ్లీలో బలనిరూపణకు బిజెపి ప్లాన్ ఇదే

National

oi-Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

There is hectic activity behind the scenes to ensure that the BJP cobbles up the numbers. The party is in touch with several MLAs and the fact that some of them are missing only adds fuel to the fire. This time there would be no 'Operation Lotus' that played out in 2008. The plan would be to bring down the House strength and ensure that many MLAs abstain.