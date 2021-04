ఒకే గ్రామంలో ఒకేరోజు వంద మందికి కరోనా... ముగ్గురు మృతి... భయాందోళనలో ఆ గ్రామస్తులు

English summary

In Gollapalli village under Shamshabad in Rangareddy district, 100 people infected with coronavirus in a single day. Three others died with Corona in the past 24 hours in the same village. The villagers are panicking as such a large number of cases have been registered in a single day. In this context,village official Chennam Ashok announced a voluntary lockdown in the village. He said shops would be open for two hours in the morning and 2 hours in the evening just for essential goods.