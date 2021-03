నాగార్జున సాగర్ ఉపఎన్నిక : బీజేపీకి షాకిచ్చి టీఆర్ఎస్ బాటలో అంజయ్య యాదవ్ , టెన్షన్ లో బీజేపీ

English summary

The senior leader of the party will give a shock to the BJP leaders in the wake of Nagarjunasagar by-election. Disappointed with the ticket, Kadari Anjaiah Yadav is ready to join the TRS .TRS MLAs Ravindra Kumar and Saidireddy are taking him to KCR. First they went to Pragati Bhavan and found out that CM KCR was not there and left for the farm house. Anjaiah Yadav will join TRS in the presence of KCR at Farm House.