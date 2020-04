స్మార్ట్ కల్లు ...బుకింగ్ పేమెంట్ అంతా ఆన్ లైన్ .. లాక్ డౌన్ ఎఫెక్ట్

English summary

The whole country has been locked down to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has caused major hardship to the nation.Drunkards have become alcohol or insane as liquor stores shut down during lockdown. At the same time the demand for the palm tree toddy has increased. For the palm tree toddy people are using smart way to but toddy . they are booking on on line and also payment money online to them . As the demand for the liquor is so high, the toddy tappers have increased the prices of the palm trees toddy.