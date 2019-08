దేవేందర్ గౌడ్ తో టీ కాంగ్రెస్ మంతనాలు..! ఎటూ తేల్చుకోని టీడిపి ఎంపీ..!!

English summary

The Congress party, which has a vast political history, is continuing to make efforts to turn the senior political head of the other parties to its side. The developments are becoming more and more shocking for the Telugu Desam Party, which is already in danger of losing its existence in Telangana. While the chief leaders have already joined the BJP, which is looking to grow into the official TRS party and the opposition, the Congress is trying to include some of the other leaders in their party.