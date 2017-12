దేశంలో ఉచిత స్వేచ్ఛాయుత ఇంటర్నెట్ బలోపేతానికి.. ‘ట్రాయ్’ నెట్ న్యూట్రాలిటీ సిఫార్సులు

Columns

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

I think it was Prince Metternich who had said of the “Eastern Question,” “There were only three people in Europe who understood it, one of them is dead, the other has gone mad, and I have forgotten most of it”! Sorry, you have to be a student of history to understand this little aside. Any talk of Net Neutrality has the same effect on me. But for once let me remember whatever little I learned about it and share it with you.