ఎపి అసెంబ్లీ నిరవధికంగా వాయిదా....

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

amaravathi: Speaker Kodela Shivaprasadrao announced that the AP Assembly meetings were postponed indefinitely. The assembly meetings were held 51 hours within 12 days. It is known that the main opposition, YSRCP, has boycotted the Assembly meetings. It is noteworthy that the government has made several key decisions including kapu,boya reservations bills in these meetings. On the other hand, the cabinet has passed the BC Commission report and the Kapu Reserve Bill on Saturday. The Cabinet approved the proposal about boya reservation to send the Center.