నేడే రాష్ట్రానికి చంద్రబాబు రాక...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu, who visited Maldives with family, is returning to the state on Friday. On March 17th, he went to Maldives with his family.He spent four days with the family in Maldives. Nara Lokesh is on a tour of America at the time of the Chandrababu family leaving AP. He came straight to the Maldives from the American tour and joined the family there. This overseas tour will end on Friday. The government sources said Friday afternoon they will come to Hyderabad, then reach Vijayawada on the evening.