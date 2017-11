అవినీతి ఉద్యోగులకు రంగు పడుద్దంట...చూసుకోండి మరి అంటున్నఎసిబి డిజిపి

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 303 cases and 39 officers were convicted by the courts between November 2016 and November 20 this year, said its Director General R.P. Thakur at a press conference here on Wednesday.Seventeen corrupt officials, who were trapped, had been terminated from service as their guilt was proved under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, said Mr. Thakur. “The ACB has given the ‘Red’ (Most corrupt officers harassing the public), ‘Orange’ (corrupt officials) and ‘Green’ (good) categories to staff in the government departments and officers who are in ‘Red’ are our target,” he said.