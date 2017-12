అమరావతిలో అంతర్జాతీయ విద్యుత్తు వ్యవస్థ...రూ.16,383 కోట్లతో ప్రతిపాదనలు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The AP government has decided to set up an international power system in Amaravathi. The electricity department officials have prepared proposals and handed over to the government. The electricity officials said the proposal was set for international level power system with worth of of Rs 16,383 crore. There will be power lines in the underground without any overhead lines. Work shops have been conducted by foreign power experts in order to make proposals.