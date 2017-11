షాకింగ్: నాలుగున్నరేళ్ల బాలుడు.. ‘ఆ’ పని చేశాడా?

National

A four-and-a-half-year-old boy has been booked for raping a classmate inside the classroom as well as the washroom of a prominent private school in west Delhi on Friday, police said. The girl, who is of the same age, told her mother that the boy used his finger and a sharpened pencil to assault her sexually. The assault caused wounds in the child’s private parts, her mother said. According the deputy commissioner of police, legal experts were consulted “since an offence was made out and there was a victim”, and a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.