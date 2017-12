గుజరాత్ లో ఎవరికెన్ని? మొదటిసారి బీజేపీకి టెన్షన్ పట్టుకుందా!?

National

Ramesh Babu



The Gujarat 2017 election, which is dominating national attention, is headed for a dramatic finish between the ruling BJP and the resurgent Congress.The last phase of elections in Gujarat came to an end on Thursday and the counting of polls will be held on December 18. In Gujarat, per the past 22 years BJP is in power. But for the first time now, the top leaders of this party are in full tension.