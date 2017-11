టెక్కీలకు శుభవార్త: ఐటీ రంగంలో వృద్ది

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

IT spending in India is expected to grow over 9% to $87.1billion in 2018, a slower pace of growth than in 2017, research firm Gartner said on Tuesday. IT spending this year is expected to end at $79.8 billion, up 14.2% from 2016. Next year will see slower growth on all the segments the research firm tracks – communication services,