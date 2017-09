జియో బంపర్ ఆఫర్... రూ.999కే ‘జియోఫై’ డివైజ్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The season of discount has begun and Reliance Jio doesn't want to miss on it. The company has announced a new offer for the JioFi buyers. It has reduced the price of its JioFi device from Rs 1999 to Rs 999, a price cut of Rs 1000 under the offer. Also, the offer is valid only on JioFi M2S model and this offer cannot be merged with any other offer. The JioFi device was launched in September 2016. The device claims to offer speed of up to 150Mbps and upload speed of 50Mbps. The JioFi device can connect up to 32 devices. The 2300mAh battery claims to offer 5 to 6 hours of usage time. User can also install Jio4GVoice App on the 2G/3G smartphone to make Video & HD Voice Calls using JioFi.