కర్ణాటక: బిజెపి కొంపముంచిన 9 సీట్లు, 6730 ఓట్లొస్తే కమలానికి 113 సీట్లు

National

oi-Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It was a hard-fought election in Karnataka and the battle is still on. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party, it is still nine short of the majority mark of 113 in the 224-member Assembly.A closer look at the election results reveals that a mere 6,730 votes stood between the BJP and a clear majority in the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha.