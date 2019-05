కిశోర చాణక్యం : వైసీపీ విజయం కోసం స్ట్రాటజీస్, పాటలు, స్లోగన్లతో అట్రాక్ట్

English summary

prashant Kishor is the man with the Midas touch in Indian elections turning almost every political entity that he has touched into gold. He has proved his mastery again propelling the YSR Congress of YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy to power with overwhelming majority and handing over a shocking defeat to tech-man politician N Chandrababu Naidu. The YSR Congress has won 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats and more than 150 of 175 assembly segments in the polls. Jagan Mohan founded YSR Congress in 2011 breaking away from the Congress. His father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Andhra Pradesh CM when he died in a plane crash in 2009. The Congress chose to ignore Jagan Mohan's claim to Reddy Senior's legacy leading to his exit from the party. But he failed to win power in 2014 election in Andhra Pradesh.