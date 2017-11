National

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR recruitment 2017 notification has been released for the recruitment of total 68 (Sixty Eight) jobs out of which 67 (Sixty Seven) vacancies for Technician-B and 01 (One) for Draughtsman-B vacancy. Job seekers should apply online before 18th December 2017.