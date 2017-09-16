National

Ramesh Babu

State Bank of India, the biggest lender in the country today said in a press release that the monthly average balance non-maintenance charges are not applicable on all its savings bank accounts. "Prime Minister's Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY), Small accounts and Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts are exempted from MAB requirement and no charges are recovered from these accounts," SBI said in a press release. Out of the 40 crore savings bank accounts that SBI has, 13 crore accounts fall under these exempted category, the state-owned lender said. Those who want to avoid paying monthly average balance non-maintenance charges, they can convert their savings account to Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account without any cost, SBI further said.