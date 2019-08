కరడుగట్టిన నేరస్తుడు, మహిళ పోలీసు అధికారి.. ఇద్దరి మనసులు ఒక్కటై..!!

English summary

Payal, the cop, first met Rahul Tharasana (30), the gangster, at a court where his case was being heard. Rahul was accused of murdering a trader named Manmohan Goyal. He was arrested on May 9, 2014. Reports say besides this, he is also an accused in over a dozen cases of loot and murder. In a report, the Times of India said Payal met Rahul at the Surajpur court for the first time. She was posted there at that time. The report says according to police sources Payal remained in touch with Rahul "even as he continued to be in and out of jail". Over the years their love story flourished and recently Rahul reportedly shared photographs where he and Payal are dressed up as bride and groom in a mandap. It was from their wedding, which apparently took place at an undisclosed location, TOI says in its report. The date of the wedding is not known.