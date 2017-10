మలేసియాలో తలదాచుకున్న జకీర్ నాయక్!? పౌరసత్వం కూడా, భారత్ కు తప్పుడు సమాచారం

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Is it true that despite the denials by the Malaysian government, the controversial Islamic preacher from Bombay, Zakir Naik, one of the most wanted fugitives in India, might be hiding in Malaysia? Last week a Facebook user uploaded a photograph of Naik at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya, also known as the Iron Mosque, after Friday prayers. He said, "Praise be to God, we joined Friday prayers at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Malaysia." This Facebook posting provides some credible evidence of Zakir's presence in Malaysia.