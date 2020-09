కువైట్ రాజు సబ అహ్మద్ కన్నుమూత - కారణాలపై గోప్యత - రాజ్యానికి వారసుడు నవాఫ్ అహ్మద్

English summary

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has died at the age of 91 after ruling the Gulf state for 14 years, officials announced Tuesday. Sabah has battled health issues in recent years and is widely respected for working to mediate conflict in the region. When a political rift led to an embargo of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, Sabah tried unsuccessfully to broker a resolution.