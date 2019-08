హాజీపూర్ సైకో శీను కేసులో ఛార్జ్ షీట్.. ఉరిశిక్ష పడేనా?

English summary

The Hajipur Psycho tragedy has rocked the state. The filing of a charge sheet by the police in the wake of the rape and brutal killing of three girls is under discussion. There was a sense of excitement as to whether the accused would be executed or whether he would be sentenced to life imprisonment. The villagers of Hajipur have been greatly alarmed over the atrocities of the psycho. The fast track court should be set up. It is in this backdrop that the police file the charge sheet.