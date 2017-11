తీవ్ర సంక్షోభంలో దేశ ఆర్థిక రంగం, నోట్ల రద్దుతో పెరిగిన అవినీతి: సీతారాం ఏచూరి

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Coming down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led BJP-NDA Government, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said none of the electoral promises made by Modi had been fulfilled since he came to power three years ago. Addressing the party meeting at RTC Kalyana Mantapam, Bhaglingampally, Hyderabad, Yechury said demonetisation and GST which were implemented in a faulty manner had made a complete mess of the country’s economy.