కూతురిపై మారుతీరావుకి ఎంత పగో .. సంచలన విషయాలు బయటపెట్టిన ప్రణయ్ హత్య చార్జ్ షీట్ !

English summary

Eight persons have been charge-sheeted on Wednesday for the murder of Dalit youth Perumalla Pranay Kumar, who was killed for marrying an upper caste woman. The Nalgonda police have filed a 1600-page charge sheet detailing the sequence of events that led to the planned murder of the youth by hiring a contract killer.The police have named T Maruthi Rao as the prime accused for hatching the plot to kill Pranay, a Dalit from the Mala community for marrying his daughter Amrutha who belongs to the Vyshya caste. Along with him, Asghar Ali who was acquitted of terror charges, Mohammad Abdul Bari his associate and Subash Sharma the hired assassin from Bihar who committed the murder have also been charge sheeted. The Nalgonda police have also charge-sheeted Maruthi Rao's brother Sravan Kumar and his driver, Samudrala Shiva. Abdul Karim, a local Congress leader and transport operator who was the point of contact for Asghar and Bari, has also been charge sheeted.