కృష్ణా జిల్లాపై ఫోకస్ పెట్టిన జగన్ .... వంశీ,దేవినేని అవినాష్ లతో జిల్లా రాజకీయాల్లో మార్పు

English summary

YSRCP government has focussed on Krishna district. It has started working to strengthen the party in each constituency. As part of it, the rebel MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi has left the TDP and is ready to join the YSRCP. However, the suspense remains over his joining into the YSRCP. His recent meeting with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the political focal point of his resignation issue. As the Assembly session is going to begin shortly, MLA Vamshi has reportedly met the CM Jagan for his political future, it is learned. On the other hand, Devineni Avinash, who joined the YSRCP recently, has become active again while holding the position of party in-charge of Vijayawada east constituency.