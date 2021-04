అన్నను చూసి, తమ్ముడ్ని కావాలన్న అమ్మాయి .. తమ్ముడూ రెడీ, పెళ్లి కోసం విశాఖలో దారుణం

English summary

Maddu Polamma of Achuthapuram Mandal Jalari Palam has two sons. The eldest son's name is raju. The youngest son's name is Yarlaiah. Raju saw a girl from Bhimili to marry . However, the girl says to Polamma will marry her youngest son, Erlaiah, instead of her eldest son, Raju. With this, Polamma confirmed the match to Yarlaiah. With this raju stabbed his younger brother, who did not want to marry a girl who rejected him .