Nri

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Having already gained kudos as a policy wonk in the field of transportation, 38-year-old Shefali Ranganathan of Chennai has now achieved another distinction. She has been named deputy mayor of the US city of Seattle. Ranganathan was selected by mayor-elect Jenny Durkan to head her transition team, along with two others. She is the executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, a nonprofit that lobbies for transit, walking and biking infrastructure in Seattle. "She was always ahead of her peers, be it in school or in college. This is a recognition of her work in the area of transportation and we hope it acts as an inspiration for young girls in the country and abroad," said Pradeep Ranganathan, her father, who resides in the city with her mother Cheryl Ranganathan. Ranganathan moved to the US in 2001 and went on to study at an American University.