నెల్లూరు మేయర్ పై ఛీటింగ్ కేసు;బుక్ చేసిన తమిళనాడు పోలీసులు...టిడిపిలో కలకలం

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Nellore Mayor Sk Abdul Aziz landed in trouble with a cheating case booked against his firm in Chennai city. Prasad Gempex, a wing of Anand Cine Services owned by Gemini Group, had lodged a complained with the Chennai’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) against the Mayor and his firm members for utilising their share money not for the intended purpose. The CCB had booked cheating case with crime number 431 of 2017 under 406, 420, and 506 sections read with IPC 120-B on December 1 as per the complaint lodged.