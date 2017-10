జగన్! ఇదీ నీ ఫ్యామిలీ: టిడిపి నేతల దూకుడు, పాదయాత్ర టైంలో అలా షాకిస్తారా?

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

State Prohibition and Excise Minister K. Jawahar on Suday suggested that YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy name his Padayatra as Papa Parihara Yatra. He described Jagan’s family as cheaters family. Addressing Telugu Desam (TD) meeting, held at Gajjiram village, Mr Jawahar made severe criticisms against Mr Reddy and his family members.