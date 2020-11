'వైఎస్సార్ జగనన్న శాశ్వత భూమి హక్కు' సమగ్ర భూ రీసర్వే .. ఏపీలో జనవరి నుండి ప్రారంభం

English summary

The government aims to complete the land survey from January 2021 to June 2023. It seems that 4,500 survey teams are being prepared to re-survey lands in rural and urban areas. It is learned that around Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for a comprehensive land survey. Information that mobile courts will be set up to resolve land issues and steps will be taken to ensure that registrations take place within the village secretariat itself.