Disha murder : దిశ ఆత్మ శాంతించిందన్న కుటుంబం ..ఆ మానవ మృగాల శవాలు చూడాలని వుందన్న తల్లి

English summary

Victim Disha's family said they got the justice and added that the soul of their daughter might get peace with the encounter death of all the accused. Her mother has thanked the Telangana Police, media, the state government and the people of their colony on the occasion. No girl should face this type of barbaric incident, the mother of late Disha said. Disha's mother said she is still in depression and shared the nature of her daughter. She wished to see more tough laws to be formed in the coming days.