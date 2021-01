#WATCH | Beating Retreat ceremony is underway at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of #RepublicDay . pic.twitter.com/7rj8VcATGQ

English summary

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the Beating Retreat ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Attari-Wagah Border.The military tradition began in 17th century England, when King James II ordered his troops to beat drums,