Rajiv Kumar who has been appointed as the Election Commissioner will take charge of office on September 1. https://t.co/IbYOWuRBLe

English summary

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has been appointed Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said in notification on Friday night. Mr Kumar will take charge the day Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa leaves his office on August 31. The outgoing Election Commissioner is joining Asian Development Bank as its vice president.