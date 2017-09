కొరియా కన్నెర్రజేస్తే.. పసిడి పరుగే! ధరల్లో భారీ ఆటుపోట్లు.. ఈ దోబూచులాటకు అంతెక్కడ?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

It’s the stuff of legend. A commodity like no other that can capture the heart of even the steeliest of investors. After all, at the end of the rainbow there isn’t a pot of wheat or natural gas. Some even seem to think gold has healing properties – especially when it comes to unnerving international politics and the effects on financial markets and, ultimately, our investment portfolios. This week, after a weekend of some pretty robust rhetoric on both sides of the rapidly warming cold war of words over North Korea’s nuclear muscle flexing, transactions were higher than they were in the 24 hours of panic following the Brexit vote.