This is a 393-years old Greenland Shark that was located in the Arctic Ocean. It's been wandering the ocean since 1627. It is the oldest living vertebrate known on the planet. Photo by Julius Nielsen. pic.twitter.com/4MFpx5fqcM

English summary

Greenland sharks, which can live for close to 400 years, could hold valuable clues about how to extend human life, geneticists predict.The sharks, which are the longest living vertebrate on the planet and can be found off the coast of Britain, are being genetically analysed by researchers at the Arctic University of Norway.