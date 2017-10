Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Director Ram Gopal Varma passed comments in his facebook page on Revanth Reddy joining in Congress Party here in Hyderabad on Monday. After that he created a photo which is showing that Revanth Reddy as Baahubali get up and posted it in his facebook page again. Now that photo goes viral in social media.