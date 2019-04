బాబు కాదు..భళ్లాలదేవుడు: పోలవరం నుంచి డబ్బులు పిండుకుంటున్న టీడీపీ: మోడీ

English summary

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was participated in his Poll campaign at Rajahmundry aka Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh. He told that the TDP has now started a new work. This is related to cyber-crime. The Seva Mitra app that he (Chandrababu Naidu) talks about, that isn't about either service or friends. The truth is they are stealing the data of the people related to the app. These Mahagathbandhan are working to help settle their family and relatives. They don't care about the country or the people of Andhra Pradesh, may it be TDP, or Jagan Reddy's YSRCP or Congress-- this is their vision of the future too.