హిజ్బుల్ ముజాహిదీన్ చీఫ్ కు షాక్, కొడుకుని అరెస్టు చేసిన ఎన్ఐఏ

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Syed Shahid Yousuf, the son of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen's chief Syed Salahuddin, has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a 2011 terror funding case. Yousuf, 42, works in the state government as a village agriculture assistant and has a family home in Budgam."He was summoned for questioning to Delhi on Tuesday after initial rounds his role was conclusively established in the case and so we arrested him," NIA spokesperson Alok Mittal told