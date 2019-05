English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed in an interview last week that he had used a digital camera and email in the late 1980s, but B.K. Syngal, the man widely credited with bringing the internet to India, says there’s no way this could be true.“I first used a digital camera, probably in 1987 or 1988 and very few had emails at that time. In Viramgam tehsil, there was a rally of Advani ji, so I had taken a photograph of him using that digital camera… at that time, digital cameras were this big (movement of hands),” PM Modi had said in an interview to News Nation on 11 May.