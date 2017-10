వావ్.. ఈరోజు చాలా ఫేక్ న్యూస్ స్టోరీలు వచ్చాయి: మీడియాపై ట్రంప్ సెటైర్

International

Wow, so many Fake News stories today. No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control!

President Trump lambasted the "the fake news media" in a tweet early Wednesday, saying it is "out of control." "Wow, so many Fake News stories today. No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control!" the president said. Trump's tweet comes as he faces scrutiny for his comments during a visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Tuesday. During the trip, he joked that relief efforts are breaking the federal budget and compared the death tolls from Hurricanes Katrina and Maria.