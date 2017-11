ప్రత్యక్ష రాజకీయాల్లోకి వేణుమాధవ్!? అందుకే చంద్రబాబును కలిశారా?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Tollywood Comedian Venu Madhav thinking that to enter politics it seems. On thursday evening he met AP CM Chandrababu Naidu at Velagapudi also. After the meeting when media asked him on this incident Venu Madhav told he just came to see CM Chandrababu. But analysers telling that behind this meeting there is another reason, may be Venu Madhav thinking to enter politics.