ఓరే పదండ్రా! అధికారుల కన్నా మత్స్యకారులే నయం: ప్రత్యక్షసాక్షుల మాటిది

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

At least 16 persons died after a boat full of members from Ongole Walkers Club capsized in Krishna River at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada on Sunday evening. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister N Chinnarajappa said that the tourist boat capsized just a few minutes before it was to reach the jetty at Vijayawada, and in full view of people watching from the river side.