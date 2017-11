కమలానికి ‘ఓట్ల’ కష్టాలు: రిజర్వేషన్ల దుర్వినియోగంపై ఆదివాసీల ఆందోళన..18న భేటీ

National

Adding to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s anxiety in election-bound Gujarat, anti-government protests have erupted in the Adivasi belt over the alleged misuse of reservation benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes. The ruling party has been trying hard to win over Adivasis ahead of next month’s Assembly election to make up for the expected erosion of support among Patidars, a community who have traditionally been the party’s core constituency. But for the better part of the last two years, the Patidars have been agitating against the BJP government to demand reservations in education and employment.