గర్భిణీ ఏనుగు మృతి : కొంప ముంచిన ఆ రెండు తప్పులు.. కేరళపై కుట్ర కోణాలు..?

English summary

CM Vijayan, meanwhile, stated on Twitter that while his government would ensure justice for the slain elephant, some persons have used the tragedy to ‘unleash a hate campaign’ and ‘importing bigotry’.“In a tragic incident in Palakkad dist, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail. Having said that, we are saddened by the fact some have used this tragedy to unleash a hate campaign. Lies built upon inaccurate descriptions and half truths were employed to obliterate the truth. Some even tried to import bigotry into the narrative. Wrong priorities,” he wrote.