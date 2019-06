రైళ్లలో నో మసాజ్ .. ప్రతిపాదనపై వెనక్కితగ్గిన రైల్వేశాఖ .. కారణమిదే ..?

English summary

Facing criticism, the Rail Ministry has decided to withdraw the proposal of providing head, neck and foot massages to passengers on trains Saturday. A railway official had said on June 8 that the railways was readying to begin the facility in the next couple of weeks in 39 trains departing from Indore. This is a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, an official said. The railways is looking to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers, PTI had reported.