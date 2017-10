టీఎంసీ ఎంపీ ముకుల్ రాయ్ రాజీనామా... మమత బెనర్జీకి బిగ్ షాక్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy on Wednesday submitted his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP to Vice President and RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.Speculation is rife in political circles about Mukul Roy's next move. Whether will he join the BJP or form a new political party? "I am not saying I will join the BJP or I will not join (it). Only time will tell. Please wait for a few days," Roy had recently said. His supporters said like Himanta Biswa Sarma, who left the ruling Congress in Assam to join the BJP, which came to power in the 2016 state polls, Roy would defeat the TMC in Bengal in the coming days. However, his detractors believed that without Mamata Banerjee, he would be a spent force.