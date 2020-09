A TB 20 aircraft flown by a trainee pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), crashed today in the Azamgarh district. The pilot died in the accident. pic.twitter.com/wqMgeap0YX

English summary

A 4-seater aircraft crashed in a field in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. A trainee pilot died in the accident. The pilot jumped with a parachute, but could not save his life. The pilot is identified as Konark Saran. Bad weather is said to be the cause of the accident.