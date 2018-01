అజ్ఞాతవాసికేనా?: ఏపీలో బాలయ్య, నాగ్ సినిమాలకూ స్పెషల్ షో పర్మిషన్లిస్తారా?

Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It is now official. The Andhra Pradesh government issued an order (Memo No. 3829/General.A/A2/2017) on Monday, accorded permissions to the managements of theatres and multiplexes to screen special shows of Agnyathavasi on the eve of Sankranti festival from January 10 to 17 between 1 am and 10 am in the entire state.